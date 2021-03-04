Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Stake Cut by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 575,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,512 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.10% of FOX worth $16,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in FOX by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 17.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in FOX by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 131.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in FOX by 1.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $39.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price target on FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie raised their price target on FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.95.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

