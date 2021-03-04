Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN) Increases Dividend to GBX 0.80 Per Share

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Franchise Brands’s previous dividend of $0.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON FRAN opened at GBX 111.66 ($1.46) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 102.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 99.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Franchise Brands has a fifty-two week low of GBX 81 ($1.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 136.65 ($1.79). The stock has a market capitalization of £106.92 million and a PE ratio of 46.14.

About Franchise Brands

Franchise Brands plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in franchising and related activities in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides vehicle repair services, which comprise bumper scuffs, paintwork scratches, minor dents, and alloy wheel repairs under the ChipsAway brand name; and oven cleaning services include cleaning of domestic oven brands and models, such as electric and gas ovens, ranges, microwaves, hobs, extractor fans, and barbecues, as well as various removable components consisting of racks and other removable parts under the Ovenclean brand.

