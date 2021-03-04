Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN) Increases Dividend to GBX 0.80 Per Share

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Franchise Brands’s previous dividend of $0.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON FRAN opened at GBX 111.66 ($1.46) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 102.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 99.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Franchise Brands has a fifty-two week low of GBX 81 ($1.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 136.65 ($1.79). The stock has a market capitalization of £106.92 million and a PE ratio of 46.14.
About Franchise Brands
See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.