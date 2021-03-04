Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of FRG opened at $36.20 on Thursday. Franchise Group has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $37.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

In other Franchise Group news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc acquired 757,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $26,457,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Franchise Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Franchise Group from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

