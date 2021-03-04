Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.15.
Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $108.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 77.71, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.13. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $77.18 and a 12-month high of $166.11.
About Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.
