Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.15.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $108.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 77.71, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.13. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $77.18 and a 12-month high of $166.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 104,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after purchasing an additional 13,951 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 16,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 51,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

