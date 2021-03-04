Frax (FRAX) Trading 0.6% Higher This Week

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Frax has a market cap of $84.65 million and $6.35 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $228.59 or 0.00473612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00072319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00078020 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00084008 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.01 or 0.00482768 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00052610 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s total supply is 84,974,278 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

Buying and Selling Frax

