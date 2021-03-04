Frax Share (FXS) Price Tops $6.47 on Major Exchanges

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 4th. In the last week, Frax Share has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Frax Share token can now be bought for about $6.47 or 0.00013763 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $47.82 million and approximately $8.27 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $221.61 or 0.00471160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00072216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000988 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00077638 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00083841 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.74 or 0.00473555 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00051675 BTC.

About Frax Share

Frax Share’s total supply is 100,048,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,387,899 tokens. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

Frax Share Token Trading

