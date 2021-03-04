Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.38

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$7.38 and last traded at C$7.34, with a volume of 286148 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.23.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. CIBC increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$5.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 5.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$876.35 million and a P/E ratio of -103.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is -578.57%.

About Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.