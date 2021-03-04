freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €25.50 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

freenet (FRA:FNTN) received a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective from research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.21% from the company’s previous close.

FNTN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays set a €21.50 ($25.29) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on shares of freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €21.15 ($24.88).

Shares of FNTN stock traded up €0.42 ($0.49) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €19.00 ($22.35). 1,538,888 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €17.98 and a 200 day moving average of €17.49. freenet has a 1 year low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 1 year high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

