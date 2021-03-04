French Connection Group (LON:FCCN) Shares Gap Up to $25.00

Shares of French Connection Group PLC (LON:FCCN) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.33), but opened at GBX 26 ($0.34). French Connection Group shares last traded at GBX 25.34 ($0.33), with a volume of 29,852 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.09. The company has a market cap of £23.19 million and a PE ratio of -1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 18.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 10.72.

French Connection Group Company Profile (LON:FCCN)

French Connection Group PLC designs, produces, and distributes branded fashion clothing for men, women, and children. The company also provides toiletries and fragrances, shoes, watches, jewelry, eyewear, and furniture, as well as accessories and homeware products. It operates retail stores and concessions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, and Canada; and e-commerce stores.

