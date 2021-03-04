Friendz Trading 31.3% Higher This Week (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 34.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Friendz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $944,150.29 and approximately $60,770.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Friendz has traded 31.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Friendz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00057255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $369.78 or 0.00767642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008886 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00026710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00032130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00060681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00044846 BTC.

Friendz Token Profile

Friendz (CRYPTO:FDZ) is a token. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 534,096,082 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Friendz Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.