frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTDR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $53.16 on Thursday. frontdoor has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.42. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 104.88% and a net margin of 8.96%. Equities research analysts expect that frontdoor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in frontdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,914,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in frontdoor by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 131,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 17,891 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in frontdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,203,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in frontdoor by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP boosted its position in frontdoor by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,143,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,432,000 after acquiring an additional 279,460 shares in the last quarter.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

