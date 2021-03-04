Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Price Target Raised to $6.50

Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) had its price target increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $4.00 to $6.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 29.86% from the stock’s current price.
OTCMKTS:FECCF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.01. 271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,970. Frontera Energy has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $5.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51.
Frontera Energy Company Profile
