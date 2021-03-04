Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Price Target Raised to $6.50

Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) had its price target increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $4.00 to $6.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 29.86% from the stock’s current price.

OTCMKTS:FECCF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.01. 271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,970. Frontera Energy has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $5.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 157.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Pacific Exploration & Production Corporation and changed its name to Frontera Energy Corporation in June 2017.

