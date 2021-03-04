FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.88

Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.88 and traded as high as $49.90. FRP shares last traded at $49.60, with a volume of 20,439 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised FRP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.13 million, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $97,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FRP by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 576,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,243,000 after buying an additional 10,514 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of FRP by 55,987.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 497,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 496,613 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FRP by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in FRP by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 57,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capco Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FRP during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,116,000. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH)

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

