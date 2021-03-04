FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Price Target Raised to $70.00

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) had its target price lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.38% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FSBW stock opened at $65.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.47. FS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $34.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSBW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 493.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.