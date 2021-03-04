FSBT API Token (FSBT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $38,925.00

FSBT API Token (CURRENCY:FSBT) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Over the last week, FSBT API Token has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One FSBT API Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. FSBT API Token has a total market cap of $47,580.92 and approximately $38,925.00 worth of FSBT API Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FSBT API Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00057255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.78 or 0.00767642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008886 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00026710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00032130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00060681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00044846 BTC.

FSBT API Token Token Profile

FSBT is a token. It launched on November 16th, 2017. FSBT API Token’s total supply is 3,699,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,509,535 tokens. The Reddit community for FSBT API Token is /r/FortySevenBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FSBT API Token is medium.com/fortysevenblog . FSBT API Token’s official website is www.fortyseven.io . FSBT API Token’s official Twitter account is @47foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Forty Seven Bank is a financial technology start-up aiming to provide high quality, secure and user-friendly banking services for individual and institutional consumers, which will be fully recognised by the financial authorities and compliant with regulatory framework. FSBT is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It's used within the platform and gives its holders several benefits, making them top priority customers of the bank according to loyalty program and will get loyalty rewards on yearly basis based on performance of the bank. “

Buying and Selling FSBT API Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FSBT API Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FSBT API Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FSBT API Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FSBT API Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FSBT API Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.