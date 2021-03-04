FTX Token (FTT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $99.77 Million

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $2.70 billion and $99.77 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token token can now be bought for about $28.60 or 0.00060801 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, FTX Token has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00057094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.25 or 0.00768042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00009144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00026915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00031980 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00044073 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003828 BTC.

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token (FTT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

