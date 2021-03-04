Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €43.32 ($50.96).

FPE has been the topic of several research reports. Nord/LB set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

FRA:FPE opened at €36.80 ($43.29) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is €34.94. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

