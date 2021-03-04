Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €43.32 ($50.96).

FPE has been the topic of several research reports. Nord/LB set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

FRA:FPE opened at €36.80 ($43.29) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is €34.94. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

