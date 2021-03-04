Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 58.98% from the stock’s current price.

FULC has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FULC traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.58. 10,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.94. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $22.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average is $10.88.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, VP Peter G. Thomson sold 6,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $92,498.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert J. Gould sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $120,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 524,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,340,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 30.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FULC. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 422.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

