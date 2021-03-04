Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.50-12.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $800-800 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $600.24 million.Fulgent Genetics also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLGT. BTIG Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.00.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

NASDAQ FLGT traded up $22.55 on Thursday, hitting $115.34. 89,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,379. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.92 and its 200 day moving average is $59.08. Fulgent Genetics has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $189.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98 and a beta of 1.92.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $550,159.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,882,483.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.