Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Shares Down 6.4%

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)’s share price fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $7.02. 596,938 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 526,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Union Gaming Research began coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Full House Resorts from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $190.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72.

In related news, Director Michael A. Hartmeier bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.71 per share, for a total transaction of $74,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,414.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Elaine Guidroz sold 8,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $31,999.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $89,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLL. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 745,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 10,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

About Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 855 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-room hotel; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

