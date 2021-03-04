Function X (FX) Trading 5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Function X has a market capitalization of $27.85 million and approximately $152,084.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded down 5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,173.16 or 0.99936490 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00038985 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00011337 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00086456 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000854 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003111 BTC.
- Offshift (XFT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00011711 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.