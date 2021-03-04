Function X (FX) Trading 5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Function X has a market capitalization of $27.85 million and approximately $152,084.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,173.16 or 0.99936490 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00038985 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00011337 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00086456 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00011711 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 229,461,362 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

