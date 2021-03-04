Funko (FNKO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) is set to issue its Q4 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Funko stock opened at $13.61 on Thursday. Funko has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $14.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.96.

FNKO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Funko from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Funko from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.54.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

