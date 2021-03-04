Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) were down 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 747,201 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 410,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fury Gold Mines stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG)

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.