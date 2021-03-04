Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) PT Raised to $246.50 at Citigroup

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $119.70 to $246.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 84.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. 86 Research downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BOCOM International initiated coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Futu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.50.

Get Futu alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU traded down $10.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.85. 200,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,580,379. Futu has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $204.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.98 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.77.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Futu by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 6,336,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,138 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,239,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Futu by 228.4% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,335,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,118,000 after acquiring an additional 929,123 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Futu by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,530,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,038,000 after acquiring an additional 764,838 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Futu by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,311,000 after acquiring an additional 644,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.