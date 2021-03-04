Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) PT Raised to $246.50 at Citigroup

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $119.70 to $246.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 84.16% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. 86 Research downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BOCOM International initiated coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Futu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.50.
Shares of NASDAQ FUTU traded down $10.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.85. 200,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,580,379. Futu has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $204.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.98 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.77.
Futu Company Profile
Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.
