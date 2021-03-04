FUTURAX Market Capitalization Tops $16,600.97 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 4th. One FUTURAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FUTURAX has traded up 56.2% against the US dollar. FUTURAX has a market capitalization of $16,600.97 and $11.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00064673 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002365 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

DeltaChain (DELTA) traded up 2,806.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FUTURAX Coin Profile

FUTURAX is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global

