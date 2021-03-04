FUTURAX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.00 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 4th. FUTURAX has a market cap of $13,299.84 and approximately $4.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FUTURAX has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FUTURAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00065584 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002388 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

FUTURAX Coin Profile

FUTURAX (CRYPTO:FTXT) is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global

FUTURAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

