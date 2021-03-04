FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Atotech Ltd Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ATC)

Atotech Ltd (NYSE:ATC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Atotech in a research report issued on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Atotech’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ATC. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Atotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE:ATC opened at $22.04 on Thursday. Atotech has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $22.17.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited provides specialty electroplating solutions delivering chemistry, equipment, service, and software for various technology applications worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, primarily to the printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

