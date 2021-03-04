FY2020 Earnings Forecast for NFI Group Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for NFI Group in a research note issued on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.90) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.01). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NFI Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NFI. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NFI Group from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on NFI Group from C$23.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NFI Group stock opened at C$28.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.67. NFI Group has a 52 week low of C$9.12 and a 52 week high of C$32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$29.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.67.

In other news, Director Adam L. Gray purchased 137,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$24.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,379,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,017,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$123,133,376.40.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

