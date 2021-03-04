FY2020 EPS Estimates for Parkland Co. Cut by Scotiabank (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Parkland in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank analyst now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.66.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PKI. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Parkland from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Parkland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.82.

Shares of TSE PKI opened at C$39.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.98 billion and a PE ratio of 29.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.52. Parkland has a 1-year low of C$17.57 and a 1-year high of C$45.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.57.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.67, for a total value of C$1,666,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 534,070 shares in the company, valued at C$22,256,299.11. Also, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total transaction of C$196,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,131,455.30. Insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $2,198,972 over the last ninety days.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

