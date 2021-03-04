FY2021 EPS Estimates for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Reduced by Analyst

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CarMax in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.21 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.27. William Blair also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Get CarMax alerts:

KMX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.88.

KMX stock opened at $121.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60. CarMax has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $128.58. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.84.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total transaction of $12,314,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,721,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 20,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $2,501,901.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,408 shares in the company, valued at $918,666.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,922 shares of company stock worth $47,543,566 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.