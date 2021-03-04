FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Issued By Colliers Securities

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Semler Scientific in a report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $2.87 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.79.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Semler Scientific from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Semler Scientific from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMLR opened at $113.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.58, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. Semler Scientific has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $118.97.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 67.38%.

In related news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $109,125.00. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

