FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Zumiez Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zumiez in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 1st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings of $3.32 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.33. William Blair also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.20 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZUMZ. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Zumiez from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Zumiez from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $46.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.55. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $48.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zumiez by 10.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Zumiez by 41.5% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,261 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Zumiez by 51.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,278 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Zumiez by 80.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 109,320 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 48,590 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zumiez by 148.4% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,765 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 26,145 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 17,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $645,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Andrew Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,978. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 273,506 shares of company stock valued at $11,716,655. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

