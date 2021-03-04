FY2022 EPS Estimates for Columbus McKinnon Co. Increased by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.09 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.06. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s FY2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.20%.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities boosted their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $51.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.63. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $54.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.