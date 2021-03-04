FY2023 EPS Estimates for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TG Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.63 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $4.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.46 EPS.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TGTX. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $42.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.44 and a 200-day moving average of $36.51. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 2.28.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.