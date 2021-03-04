FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.96% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

RIGL opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $647.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 1.48. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 174,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 52,218 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 617.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 384,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 128.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 24,078 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

