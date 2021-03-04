FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.94 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.03.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TVTX. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Travere Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $27.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 0.77. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.94). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.27% and a negative net margin of 40.24%.

In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $70,025.00. Also, insider Noah L. Rosenberg sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $52,413.83. Insiders sold a total of 13,519 shares of company stock worth $388,584 over the last 90 days. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

