Gaia, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gaia in a report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Get Gaia alerts:

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 4.14%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GAIA. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Gaia from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $10.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Gaia has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $12.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.93, a PEG ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, CFO Paul C. Jr. Tarell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $30,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,073.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAIA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 522.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Gaia by 92.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Gaia during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gaia by 385.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.