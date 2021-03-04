Gala Market Cap Tops $214.01 Million (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. Gala has a total market capitalization of $214.01 million and approximately $782,368.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gala has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Gala token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $220.13 or 0.00467367 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00069962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000981 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00077752 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00083692 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00050842 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.75 or 0.00455932 BTC.

Gala Profile

Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official website is gala.games

Gala Token Trading

