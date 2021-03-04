Gala Price Hits $0.0318 on Major Exchanges (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. Gala has a total market capitalization of $222.03 million and approximately $975,336.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala token can now be purchased for $0.0318 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gala has traded up 31.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.63 or 0.00477052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00072460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00078129 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00084274 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.55 or 0.00495116 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00053545 BTC.

Gala Profile

Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The official website for Gala is gala.games

Gala Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars.

