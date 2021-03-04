Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the January 28th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GLXZ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,102. Galaxy Gaming has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.53.
Galaxy Gaming Company Profile
See Also: Diversification Important in Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.