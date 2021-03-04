Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the January 28th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GLXZ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,102. Galaxy Gaming has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.53.

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own unique set of rules and strategies.

