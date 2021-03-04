Gama Aviation Plc (GMAA.L) (LON:GMAA) Shares Gap Up to $40.50

Gama Aviation Plc (GMAA.L) (LON:GMAA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.50 ($0.53), but opened at GBX 42.50 ($0.56). Gama Aviation Plc (GMAA.L) shares last traded at GBX 40 ($0.52), with a volume of 5,181 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £25.46 million and a PE ratio of -4.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 40.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.15, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

In other Gama Aviation Plc (GMAA.L) news, insider Stephen Mount bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £1,900 ($2,482.36).

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services. It operates through Air Division, Ground Division, and Global Services Division segments. The Air Division segment offers aircraft management, crewing, charter, airworthiness, and engineering oversight to single aircraft operations and fleets; and outsourced services, such as air ambulance and aerial survey services.

