Gama Aviation Plc (GMAA.L) (LON:GMAA) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $40.73

Gama Aviation Plc (GMAA.L) (LON:GMAA)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 40.73 ($0.53) and traded as high as GBX 44 ($0.57). Gama Aviation Plc (GMAA.L) shares last traded at GBX 42.50 ($0.56), with a volume of 11,887 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 40.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 37.78. The stock has a market cap of £27.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.15.

In other news, insider Stephen Mount purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £1,900 ($2,482.36).

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services. It operates through Air Division, Ground Division, and Global Services Division segments. The Air Division segment offers aircraft management, crewing, charter, airworthiness, and engineering oversight to single aircraft operations and fleets; and outsourced services, such as air ambulance and aerial survey services.

