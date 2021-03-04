GameCredits Market Capitalization Hits $14.78 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 4th. In the last week, GameCredits has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $14.78 million and approximately $704,308.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.72 or 0.00371756 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000590 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,767,581 coins. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.