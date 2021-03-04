GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.11% of GameStop worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in GameStop by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,609,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,617,000 after acquiring an additional 243,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GameStop by 913.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,857 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at $18,429,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,900,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in GameStop by 352.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 763,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after acquiring an additional 594,935 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Standpoint Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered GameStop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.94.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $131,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,763.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GME opened at $124.18 on Thursday. GameStop Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $483.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 1.40.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.32. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

