Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s stock price traded down 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.03 and last traded at $8.43. 905,447 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,281,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.04. The firm has a market cap of $204.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the third quarter worth $42,000. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the third quarter worth $82,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the third quarter worth $118,000.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

