Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.63.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company.

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $579,504.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $145,039.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,976.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,413. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $43.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.42 and a 200-day moving average of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $45.90.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

