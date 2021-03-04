GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Stock Price Down 9.8%

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)’s stock price traded down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.09 and last traded at $24.36. 1,857,409 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 1,484,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on GAN from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. GAN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.55.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $660,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,681.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GAN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,511,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in GAN by 1,774.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 90,026 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in GAN by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 357,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 139,927 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GAN by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

GAN Company Profile (NASDAQ:GAN)

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

