Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Garmin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.72. Garmin posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $5.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.25.

Shares of Garmin stock traded down $3.96 on Thursday, reaching $119.86. 771,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,711. Garmin has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $133.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.78 and a 200 day moving average of $112.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,005,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 3,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total transaction of $441,678.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,171 shares of company stock worth $2,112,004 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Garmin by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

