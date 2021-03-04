Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Garmin during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $123.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $133.43.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total transaction of $382,476.60. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,005,010.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,171 shares of company stock worth $2,112,004. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

