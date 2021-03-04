Gary W. Pace Acquires 1,500 Shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Stock

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Director Gary W. Pace bought 1,500 shares of Cardiff Oncology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.27 per share, for a total transaction of $13,905.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 451,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,188,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CRDF traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.18. 1,390,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,301,296. The stock has a market cap of $340.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.15. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 4,990.52% and a negative return on equity of 95.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

CRDF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.